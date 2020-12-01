Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Stock Position Reduced by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,358 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Total were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Total by 552.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 877,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,011,000 after acquiring an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 462,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Total stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

