TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) (LON:TCAP) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 374.20 ($4.89).

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63. TP ICAP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 160.25 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 425 ($5.55). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £57,250 ($74,797.49). Also, insider Robin Stewart bought 10,000 shares of TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £22,100 ($28,873.79).

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

