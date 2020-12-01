Traders Buy Large Volume of Star Bulk Carriers Call Options (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,153 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,225% compared to the typical volume of 87 call options.

SBLK opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.78 million, a P/E ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.06. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBLK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $210,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

