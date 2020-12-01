Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

TSRYY stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 190,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

