Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.91.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,228,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,246,000 after purchasing an additional 302,947 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 206,638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,376,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 404,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

