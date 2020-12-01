Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

