Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.91.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

