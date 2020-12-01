Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.91.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

