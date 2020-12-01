TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBI opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $677.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.