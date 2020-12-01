Truist Boosts Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $50.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target increased by Truist from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CHCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 216,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after purchasing an additional 204,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.