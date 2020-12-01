TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

TRST opened at $6.07 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $585.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,285 shares of company stock worth $169,483. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 74.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 276.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

