TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRST. BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,249.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,285 shares of company stock valued at $169,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 610.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 783,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 445.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 587,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 480,205 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

