TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,285 shares of company stock valued at $169,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

