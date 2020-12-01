Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after buying an additional 1,828,393 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,052 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 803,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,840,000 after acquiring an additional 465,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.