Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 365 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 46,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 73,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 96.2% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $123.01 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

