Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $359.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

