Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

NYSE KMB opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

