Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Cintas by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,766,000 after buying an additional 123,273 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,473,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $360.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.18. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

