Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.70 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,959,000 after acquiring an additional 580,723 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,435,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,419 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,111. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

