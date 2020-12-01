Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $18.34 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

