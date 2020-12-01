Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $18.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 106,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.