Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $206,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 374,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 101,508 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

