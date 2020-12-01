Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $2.54 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $126.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $152.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

