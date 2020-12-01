Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,045. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68.

