Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.