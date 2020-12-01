Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.44.

Lam Research stock opened at $463.40 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $460.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

