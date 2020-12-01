Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

