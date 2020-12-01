Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 69.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $400.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.10. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $405.84.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.