Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 26,770 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $14,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 491,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after acquiring an additional 478,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 412,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 307,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

