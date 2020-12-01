Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 5,213 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 209.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 496,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 336,331 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 392,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $850,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

