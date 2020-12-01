Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 960 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

