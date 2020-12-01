Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,428 shares of company stock worth $112,808,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $281.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $788.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

