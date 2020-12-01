Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Shares of PSX opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

