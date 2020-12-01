Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,216 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after buying an additional 397,660 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 595,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after buying an additional 392,557 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 272,213 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 678,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,045,000 after acquiring an additional 162,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $171.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.25. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $170.80.

About Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

