Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 297 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

HD opened at $278.08 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.85. The firm has a market cap of $298.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

