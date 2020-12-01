Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 3,696 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after buying an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 782,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $202.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

