Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 5,193 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.3% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.8% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

