Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 9,271 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.0% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 169,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

