Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $62,122,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,031,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,342 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.