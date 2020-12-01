Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TUFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

TUFN opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $252.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

