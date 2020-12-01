Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Shares Gap Down to $27.87

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.87, but opened at $27.00. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 16,026,150 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 49.38 ($0.65).

Get Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $201.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.13.

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.