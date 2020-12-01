Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Shares Gap Down to $27.87

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.87, but opened at $27.00. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 16,026,150 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 49.38 ($0.65).

Get Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

About Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.