Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock.

Shares of TUNG stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.91. Tungsten Co. plc has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) Company Profile

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

