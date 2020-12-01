Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Down to $33.20

Shares of Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $31.50. Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 135,638 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) in a research report on Friday.

Get Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.91.

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.