Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,209 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TWST opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $6,088,355.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,117,458.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,209 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,392. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

