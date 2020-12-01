Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.62.

TWO opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

