U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE SLCA opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

