Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 3.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.11% of Uber Technologies worth $711,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

