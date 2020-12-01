UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 175,800 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $377,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $161,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 277.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,874,000 after purchasing an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $178.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

