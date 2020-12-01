UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 300,966 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $385,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

